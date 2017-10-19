Philanthropist Helen DeVos Dies At 90

GRAND RAPIDS (WWJ/AP) – The Grand Rapids area is mourning the death of philanthropist Helen DeVos, known for her support of children’s health, Christian education and the arts.
Her family says in a statement that DeVos died Wednesday of complications from a stroke following a recent diagnosis of myeloid leukemia.
DeVos was the wife of Rich DeVos, who co-founded direct-sales company Amway and owns the Orlando Magic. He says she was “a wonderful wife and the heart of our family.”
“While we grieve her passing, we rejoice in her new life in heaven and are grateful for the countless ways she blessed our lives,” her family said in a statement.
DeVos was born in Grand Rapids, where a children’s hospital is named after her. She died in the Grand Rapids-area community of Ada Township, not far from that very hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending.
DeVos was grandmother of 16 and great-grandmother to 6. She is also mother-in-law of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and designer Pamella Roland.
