Report: Prosecutor Connected To Child Custody, Rape Case No Longer With Office

SANDUSKY (WWJ) – The assistant prosecutor who was at the center of a child custody case which gave parenting rights to a convicted rapist is now out of a job.

Eric G. Scott, who was central to filing a consent judgment that eventually granted custodial rights to convicted rapist Christopher Mirasolo, is no longer with the Sanilac County Prosecutor’s Office according to a report in the Detroit News.

In a case that made worldwide headlines — Sanilac County Judge Gregory Ross granted parenting time and joint legal custody of the 9-year-old born from the rape to the rapist — 27-year-old Mirasolo. He’s a registered sex offender in Michigan.

“… I met with Eric Scott almost two weeks ago, and he saw nothing wrong with submitting this (consent) form without my client’s consent or signature,” the rape victim’s attorney, Rebecca Kiessling told The Detroit News Thursday. “He saw nothing wrong with awarding joint legal custody and parenting time to a two-time convicted child molester.”

The victim’s attorney Rebecca Kiessling says her client was a child herself when she was raped by Mirasolo, who was 18 at the time. Kiessling called the judge’s decision “insane,” noting that the judge disclosed the rape victim’s home address to her rapist, and ordered his name on the child’s birth certificate — all without the mother’s consent.

Judge Ross ordered a stay on the order and a new hearing after widespread attention and outrage highlighted the case – stating he didn’t know the background of the case.

The attorney for Mirasolo has said both sides have now reached an agreement in which Mirasolo will give up custody, adding that Mirasolo won’t seek a relationship with the child nor have any contact the mother, who is now 21.

A call to the Sanilac Prosecutor’s Office went unanswered late this afternoon.