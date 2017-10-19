Seahawks Expected To Place Avril On Injured Reserve

By CURTIS CRABTREE, Associated Press

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Defensive end Cliff Avril is expected to be placed on injured reserve by the Seattle Seahawks as he continues to deal with a neck injury.

Avril was injured three weeks ago in a game against the Indianapolis Colts. While chasing down Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett, the back of Brissett’s foot caught Avril in the chin as he lunged to make the tackle. Avril was seen shaking his arms and flexing his hands after the impact.

Head coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday in an interview with Sirius XM NFL Radio that Avril will go on injured reserve.

“He’s seeing a bunch of doctors, seriously looking at a big decision,” Carroll said.

Avril would be eligible to return from injured reserve after eight weeks and able to return to practice after six weeks. Seattle can have two players return from the injured reserve list during the season and has not used either one of its return designations up to this point.

“He’s a champion,” defensive coordinator Kris Richard said Wednesday. “He’s always handled himself with class. He’s always had tremendous poise and he’s been a champion throughout this whole entire ordeal.

“We hope (he can come back.) We certainly hope. Right now, we’re unsure. There really isn’t anything in concrete or in stone that has been settled. If we get him, man, that would certainly be awesome. He’s a huge piece to our puzzle. If not, we have to make sure we really carry on what he and others have started.”

Avril is in his 10th season in the NFL and he made his first Pro Bowl last season after compiling a career-high 11.5 sacks and five forced fumbles.

___

More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)