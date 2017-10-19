Michigan State Police Director Punished For Facebook Post On NFL Protests

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – The director of the Michigan State Police will lose five days of pay for sharing a Facebook post that called NFL players who kneel during the national anthem “anti-American degenerates.”

Gov. Rick Snyder announced the decision Thursday, an investigation found Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue violated the department’s social media policy.

Snyder, who appointed Etue in 2011, said she still must work while her salary is suspended for five days.

The governor in a statement added he has “full faith” in Etue, whom he believes will continue to demonstrate outstanding leadership by example for the men and women that she commands.

Snyder says it’s time to “find common ground rather than rehash past mistakes.”

On Sept. 24, Etue shared a meme on her personal Facebook page that called NFL players who kneel during the national anthem “millionaire ingrates who hate America.” She has apologized but hasn’t publicly explained why she shared it.

Reporting from WWJ’s Tim Skubick said many were calling for a much more severe punishment, including some black lawmakers who want her fired.

“The governor has made a decision. The question will be: How will the legislative Black Caucus and other who oppose Col. Etue, how will they respond to this decision?” Skubick said.

The taking of a knee during the national anthem was started last year by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who hoped to draw attention to social inequality and unfair treatment of blacks by police.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.