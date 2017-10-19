Why Are The A’s Michigan’s Most Hated MLB Team?

By: Evan Jankens
@kingfothekc
Have you ever thought you were getting trolled but you weren’t entirely sure why? Myself and the members of the Karsch and Anderson program are having that feeling this beautiful Thursday afternoon.
A Twitter account called Real McCoy Baseball posted a photo that depicted the most hated MLB teams by each state.
Some of the states makes sense: New York hates the Boston Red Sox, Massachusetts hates the Yankees. But what doesn’t make sense is the fact the state of Michigan hates the Oakland Athletics.
Why would any fan in Michigan not like the A’s? The Tigers beat them in the ALCS in 2006, ALDS in 2012 and then again in the 2013 ALDS. You would think that you would only hate the team that beats you — not the team you beat time after time.
Maybe fans just hate the movie “Money Ball” and they just can’t let that go? On second thought, no one disliked “Money Ball.” If you have a reason why you hate the A’s I would love to know.
At the end of the day, maybe we are all just getting trolled.