$2,500 Reward Offered After Man Killed By Rock Through Windshield On I-75

VIENNA TOWNSHIP (WWJ/AP) – A $2,500 cash reward is being offered to encourage tips from the public after authorities say a rock thrown from a highway overpass smashed a car’s windshield and killed a passenger.

Authorities say 32-year-old Kenneth White of Mount Morris was riding in the car Wednesday night in Genesee County’s Vienna Township, about 80 miles north of Detroit, when a rock crashed through the windshield and struck him in the face. The car was traveling southbound on I-75 near the Dodge Road overpass.

Four other vehicles were struck with large rocks or concrete chunks. Several other vehicles were damaged after they hit rock debris in the roadway, although no additional injuries were reported.

Investigators believe the rocks may have been taken from another location and thrown off the overpass. The sheriff’s office says a group of people may be responsible.

Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is encouraging anyone with information to come forward. Billboards are going up along the freeway to draw attention to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office at 810-257-3422. You can also submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL or online at P3tips.com.

