Arizona Murder Suspect Caught During Traffic Stop In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – A man wanted for murder in Arizona was arrested following a traffic stop here in Detroit.
It happened around 8:20 p.m. Wednesday when police stopped a Ford Escape in the area of Joy and Dexter on the city’s west side for defective equipment.
The officers said when they approached the vehicle, a Hispanic male in the backseat was acting extremely nervous and slumping down to hide his face. Officers thought this was suspicious, so they asked for his ID and looked him up in their system.
Police discovered that the man, identified at 26-year-old Giovani Salgado, was wanted for a fatal double shooting in Phoenix, where he’s from. The shooting happened earlier this month and Salgado was arrested, according to police, but then he posted a half-million dollar bond and fled the state a week ago to avoid prosecution.
Salgado is currently in Detroit, awaiting extradition.