Car Smashes Into Fire Hydrant, Floods Road

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – One of the busiest roads in Sterling Heights looked more like a lake after a car crashed into a fire hydrant, flooding the roadway.
It happened before dawn Friday along eastbound 16 Mile Road just east of Van Dyke, outside of the Comerica Bank.
Officials say they aren’t sure what caused the vehicle to leave the roadway and crash into the hydrant, which became dislodged from the ground. The collision left water gushing into the road, completely blocking all lanes of traffic.
Authorities say 16 Mile Road will be closed to traffic for hours as crews make repairs and clear the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
