Dantonio Announces LJ Scott Will Play Against Indiana

EAST LANSING — Michigan State football head coach Mark Dantonio has announced leading-rusher LJ Scott will play on Saturday against Indiana.

Scott was arrested on Wednesday for driving without a license, which was his seventh driving infraction. In a statement, Dantonio said Scott has a “valid driver’s license” and will play on Saturday against the Hoosiers.

“In what has been a lengthy process, LJ Scott now has a valid driver’s license, free of any restrictions,” Dantonio said in a statement issued on Friday. “He has resolved the matter completely, and has paid a price, both financially and publicly. His status will be affected for Saturday’s game, but he will play.”

Graham Couch of the Lansing State Journal reported earlier on Friday that Scott was legally able to drive when he was pulled over, but was waiting on the license and “didn’t have the paperwork on him” when he was pulled over by police.

I'm told LJ Scott is legally able to drive – has paperwork, waiting on license. He didn't have the paperwork on him when he was pulled over. — Graham Couch (@Graham_Couch) October 20, 2017

Scott enter this season with high expectations but has struggled with fumbles this year. He has rushed for 408 yards and three touchdowns on 83 attempts, but has also coughed it up four times this season. He also has seven receptions for 56 yards and one touchdown.

Scott had a breakout performance last week, rushing for a career-high 194 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-27 victory over Minnesota. During last week’s performance, he became the 18th player at Michigan State to have 2,000 career rushing yards.

Michigan State is scheduled to host Indiana at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday from Spartan Stadium. The game will be televised on ABC.