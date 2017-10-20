Duggan Vs. Young: A “Michigan Matters” Exclusive — The Candidates’ Home Stretch!

By CBS Detroit

Mayor Mike Duggan and State Sen. Coleman A. Young II each appeared with CBS 62 Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain on “Michigan Matters” Friday afternoon in exclusive conversations, discussing their campaigns for mayor of Detroit in the final weeks before voters head to the polls Nov. 7.

It marked the first time the two candidates were in proximity to each other, though they did not appear together. Cain posed numerous questions on a range of issues centering around public education, the growing divide in the city, the Amazon headquarters bid and curtailing crime.

Duggan, 59, is winding down his first term as mayor, and Young, 35, has been a state legislator serving in the House and Senate for 10 years.

Young is the son of the late Detroit Mayor Coleman A. Young.

The two men will participate in the only formal debate this Wednesday night.

