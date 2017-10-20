Oakland Township Man Arrested After Shooting At Woman Who Left His Home With Another Man

OAKLAND TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — An Oakland Township man has been arrested after shooting at a woman who left his home with another man.

Around 6:45 a.m. on Friday, police responded to the 1000 block of E. Gunn Road after a neighbor reportedly heard yelling and multiple gunshots. Once authorities arrived to the scene, they interviewed the homeowner who said a female staying at his residence left with her boyfriend and he began shooting at the vehicle as it drove away.

Police say the boyfriend, who is 41 years old and from Oakland Township, showed up at the residence uninvited and attempted to get the 34-year-old woman’s attention inside the home. The homeowner said he came to the door armed with a handgun and told the boyfriend to leave. The boyfriend went back to his vehicle and the woman — also from Oakland Township — joined him in leaving the residence.

As the vehicle was pulling away, the homeowner said he fired “warning shots” into the air, however, police discovered those shots were actually fired at the vehicle.

The female told police that several rounds were fired at her boyfriend’s vehicle and that one round hit the rear passenger door. The OCSO Science Lab investigated those claims and found several casings just inside the homeowner’s door and seven shell casings in the front yard. They also processed the vehicle and determined one round was located inside the rear passenger door panel.

After speaking with detectives, the homeowner was arrested and transported to the Oakland County Jail. This incident remains under investigation pending charges. The homeowner could be facing attempted murder charges.