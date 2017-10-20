Police Investigate Emergency Plane Landing In Oakland County

WWJ Weekend Box Office, 10/26/18 - DSO Home For The Holidays

Little Caesars Arena Appearances - Season LongIf you are at a Detroit Red Wings game at Little Caesars Arena, stop by and visit 97.1 The Ticket on the via near the Meijer entrance. The appearances are brought to you by The Michigan Lottery.

Twin Peaks Appearance GiveawayJoin the 97.1 The Ticket Street Team and Ticket Chicks at the Twin Peaks in Livonia on Sunday, October 22 from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm for great food, cold drinks, football and the chance to win Twin Peaks gift cards and passes to the Erebus Haunted Attraction.

Win Tickets To See Bob Dylan From WWJ!Listen Wednesday, October 25th for your chance to win tickets to see Bob Dylan and his band at the Fox Theatre on November 1st.