Oakland County, Oakland International Airport, White Lake Township, Plane Emergency Landing

Police Investigate Emergency Plane Landing In Oakland County

Filed Under: oakland county, Oakland International Airport, Plane Emergency Landing, white lake township

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — Police in White Lake Township are looking into an emergency plane landing around 3 p.m. on Friday.

Investigators say the plane — which was occupied by only the pilot — left Oakland International Airport, and a short time later the pilot started to experience engine problems.

Lt. Larry Sheldon of the White Lake Township Police Department said the plane was able to make a safe landing in a nearby field.

“He landed the plane in a field just west of Hill Road and north of M-59,” Sheldon told WWJ Newsradio 950. “There was no injury in the accident and no damage to the aircraft.”

White Lake Police added that they have contacted the FAA, but their investigation should wrap-up later today.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch