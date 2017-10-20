Police Investigate Emergency Plane Landing In Oakland County

WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — Police in White Lake Township are looking into an emergency plane landing around 3 p.m. on Friday.
Investigators say the plane — which was occupied by only the pilot — left Oakland International Airport, and a short time later the pilot started to experience engine problems.
Lt. Larry Sheldon of the White Lake Township Police Department said the plane was able to make a safe landing in a nearby field.
“He landed the plane in a field just west of Hill Road and north of M-59,” Sheldon told WWJ Newsradio 950. “There was no injury in the accident and no damage to the aircraft.”
White Lake Police added that they have contacted the FAA, but their investigation should wrap-up later today.