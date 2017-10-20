Shots Fired At Ford Stamping Plant In Woodhaven; Gunman Killed

WOODHAVEN (WWJ) – One person has been killed at the Ford Stamping Plant in Woodhaven.

It happened Friday morning at the facility along West Road near I-75.

Officials tell WWJ Newsradio that shots were fired, the suspect is down and the situation is neutralized.

The suspect was fatally shot at the scene. Reports indicate shooting was self-inflicted.

The building has been evacuated. It doesn’t appear that anyone else was injured.

Other circumstances are not known. Officials have not yet said if the suspect was a Ford employee.

Police are now searching the facility.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch