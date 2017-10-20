Shots Fired At Ford Stamping Plant In Woodhaven; Gunman Killed

WOODHAVEN (WWJ) – One person has been killed at the Ford Stamping Plant in Woodhaven.

It happened Friday morning at the facility along West Road near I-75.

Officials tell WWJ Newsradio that shots were fired, the suspect is down and the situation is neutralized.

The suspect was fatally shot at the scene. Reports indicate shooting was self-inflicted.

The building has been evacuated. It doesn’t appear that anyone else was injured.

Other circumstances are not known. Officials have not yet said if the suspect was a Ford employee.

Police are now searching the facility.

