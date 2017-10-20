Shots Fired At Ford Stamping Plant In Woodhaven; Gunman Killed

WOODHAVEN (WWJ) – One person has been killed at the Ford Stamping Plant in Woodhaven.
It happened Friday morning at the facility along West Road near I-75.
Officials tell WWJ Newsradio that shots were fired, the suspect is down and the situation is neutralized.
The suspect was fatally shot at the scene. Reports indicate shooting was self-inflicted.
The building has been evacuated. It doesn’t appear that anyone else was injured.
Other circumstances are not known. Officials have not yet said if the suspect was a Ford employee.
Police are now searching the facility.
