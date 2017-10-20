Stranger Danger: Man Tries To Lure Child Near Woodhaven Elementary School

WOODHAVEN (WWJ) – Police in Woodhaven are looking for a suspect in the alleged attempted abduction of a child.

A student told police it happened after school Thursday near Yake Elementary in the area of West and Allen Road in Woodhaven. An elderly man tried to hail him over to his car. He was driving an older, light-grey colored vehicle.

The boy ran to the school and reported the incident.

Police are investigating the incident as an attempted abduction, and will be increasing patrols around the school.

