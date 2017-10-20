Student Riding Bike To School Struck By Vehicle In Crosswalk

WARREN (WWJ) – Authorities say a teenager is recovering after being hit by a vehicle while riding her bike to school.

The girl was on her way to Cousino High School in Warren Friday morning when she was struck along Hoover Road, between 12 Mile and 13 Mile roads. Police say the collision happened as the girl was in a crosswalk.

She taken to a nearby hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

The driver involved stopped at the scene but will not be ticketed, as investigators say the teenager was at fault for the accident.

