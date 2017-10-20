Wahlburgers, New Order Coffee Coming To Royal Oak

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) — It was announced in February that Wahlburgers would be opening two more locations in Metro-Detroit, and now we know exactly where one of those locations will be — Royal Oak.

The first two retailers have been announced for the new development at 13 Mile and Woodward in Royal Oak, which includes a new Wahlburgers restaurant. The gourmet burger joint created by actor Mark Wahlberg and his brothers will be part of the new “Woodward Corners by Beaumont” project.

“Wahlburgers is a Boston-based company started by Mark Wahlberg’s brother, chef Paul Wahlberg, and he has partnered with his celebrity brothers Mark and Donnie,” Beaumont Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Carolyn Wilson said. “It’s a gourmet burger chain started in Boston, the area that they are from. They now have 17 restaurants, one I’ve had the opportunity to enjoy here in Detroit.”

The other retail store opening that was announced on Friday was Detroit-based New Order Coffee. The coffee shop will feature the latest in coffee and the “gadgets” needed for serving coffee at home. Wilson said the addition of New Order Coffee helps fulfill Beaumont’s commitment to have a Detroit-based company there as well.

Along with the two food and drink venues, a grocery store and hotel are expected to fill up the other two slots. Wilson said all four of the projects are partially based on serving those who are staying at the hospital, especially the hotel.

“We know that we serve a lot of our patients and families that are receiving treatment here at the hospital that stay with us for an extended period,” Wilson said. “So it’ll likely be a mix of extended stay rooms and normal hotel rooms.”

The redevelopment is expected to be complete by the end of next year, with the first businesses due to open in early 2019.