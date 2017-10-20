CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Contesting […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

West Bloomfield Sushi Restaurant To Pay Nearly $1M In Tax Embezzlement Case

Filed Under: West Bloomfield

LANSING (WWJ) – An Oakland County business has pleaded guilty to 64 felony charges in connection with tax fraud and embezzlement at a sushi restaurant.

The Michigan Attorney General’s Office says the owners of Sushi Samurai on Orchard Lake Road in West Bloomfield took sales tax paid by customers, but didn’t report it.

dong hhun chang and christina sang chang West Bloomfield Sushi Restaurant To Pay Nearly $1M In Tax Embezzlement Case

Dong Hhun Chang and Christina Sang Chang (booking photos)

As part of the plea, Sushi Samurai Inc. will have to pay nearly $1 million in restitution, including $274,378.52 in income taxes, penalty and interest and $706,101.07 in sales tax, penalty and interest.

The company, along with its owner Christina and Doug Hyun Chang of Orchard Lake, was charged last spring after a joint investigation by the Department of Attorney General and the Department of Treasury into whether the restaurant was using an illegal Point of Sale (POS) sales suppression software.

During the investigation, it was determined that the sales in Sushi Samurai’s records were significantly higher than those reported to the state. The “zapper” software essentially deletes sales from the Point of Sale records. It was determined that thousands of sales receipts had been deleted.

Further investigation allegedly found, in total, the Changs via their business embezzled over $170,000 in sales tax receipts alone. In addition, over $2.5 million in sales were allegedly never reported or accounted for in income tax filings between 2012-2016. The Changs allegedly used the cash for business and personal expenses.

“This business knowingly cheated the law for their own personal gain,” said AG Bill Schuette in a statement. “This case is a result of a collaboration between the Department of Attorney General and Department of Treasury and I want to thank everyone involved for their hard work in stopping this illegal activity to resolve this case.”

This does not wrap up the case for the Changs, however. As the plea entered Thursday in the 6th Circuit Court relates specifically to Sushi Samurai Inc., owners Dong Hyun, 46, and Christina Chang, 51, still themselves face felony embezzlement, conspiracy and tax fraud charges that could land them in prison for more than 20 years.

Sentencing for the restaurant company was set for November 30.

It’s unclear at this time if the couple will also take a plea or of this case will go to trial.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch