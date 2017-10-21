Detroit-Windsor Tunnel Closed Until October 30

DETROIT (WWJ) – If you travel between Detroit and Windsor, there’s only one way to get across the border right now — and that’s the bridge.

The Detroit-Windsor Tunnel is closed for renovations and it won’t reopen until October 30.

Tunnel CEO Neil Belitsky says the closure is needed to renovate the ceiling of the tunnel, which is the original one from when the tunnel was built in the late 1920s.

“This is a preventive project because we want the tunnel to last another 87 years,” he said. “This is the first time that we’ve actually closed the tunnel since 1993. So, we’ve done what we can to try to work around it but this is just one that we weren’t able to avoid.”

After the tunnel reopens, there will be weekend overnight closures until the renovation is complete in June 2018.

Construction Schedule

• Oct. 20-30 – The tunnel will be closed from 8 p.m. Oct. 20 through 5:30 a.m. Oct. 30.

• Oct. 30-Nov. 22: The tunnel will be closed 8 p.m.-5:30 a.m. Sunday-Thursday.

• Nov. 23-26: The tunnel will be open to traffic.

• Nov. 27-Dec. 23: The tunnel will be closed 8 p.m.- 5:30 a.m. Sunday-Thursday.

• Dec. 23- Jan. 1, 2018: The tunnel will be open to traffic.

• Jan. 2- mid-June: The tunnel will be closed from 8 p.m.- 5:30 a.m. Sunday-Thursday.

For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Check for recent incidents now on the CBS Detroit Traffic Page.

