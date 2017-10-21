CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
FedEx Goes On Hiring Spree Ahead Of Holiday Shipping Season

DETROIT (WWJ) – If you’re looking for a job, this might be the opportunity for you.

Fedex is looking to hire hundreds of workers in metro Detroit ahead of the busy holiday shipping season.

“Across the country we’re looking to hire 50,000 positions to help with the holidays and here in Detroit, we’re looking to hire 300 seasonal positions,” said company spokesman Jonathan Lyons.

The job could also turn into a chance for permanent employment,  Lyons said. Last year, more than a third of the package handlers hired at FedEx Ground facilities retained employment with the company at the end of the holiday season.

“Our biggest need, really, is for package handlers. People that are helping sort packages as they’re coming across conveyor belts and getting sorted before they’re hitting trucks and going out on their final route,” said Lyons.

For more information and to apply, visit groundwarehousejobs.fedex.com.

