LOOK: Man ‘Wins’ Halloween With ‘Graveyard Of Dying Trends’

Filed Under: 2017 trends, Chris Melore, Halloween, talkers

CBS Local — An art teacher in New York has set the bar extremely high for Halloween decorators after his creative graveyard display drew national headlines. The New York resident is paying tribute to all of this year’s “dying trends” as he pokes fun at everything from pop culture to politics.

Michael Fry says he was inspired to go all-out on his display three Halloweens ago after a trip to Disney World.

“Their gravestones have humorous rhymes about how the individual died. I wanted mine to be funny, but current and about relevant things happening now,” Fry told Chron.com. “A laugh once in awhile can be very healing. I just want people to walk by, see the pictures and laugh a little, whether they agree or disagree.”

This year’s graveyard is highlighted by the popular gesture of “dabbing,” wine lovers’ favorite hashtag “#roseallday,” and a millennials’ arch nemesis “accountability.”

“Students and parents walk by my house coming home from school each day and stand for a while laughing,” the 39-year-old father added. “Sometimes the parents laugh and the kids do the dab to prove me wrong.”

Fry also eulogized “watching TV live,” the president’s idea of “Trumpcare,” Payless shoes going bankrupt, the death of “normal seasons,” and the “old Taylor Swift.” Fry’s Halloween success has already raised questions from fans and reporters about what will end up in the graveyard next year. The art teacher has reportedly already put one item on the list for 2018: fidget spinners.

