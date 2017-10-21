CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
Survey Says 7 In 10 Millennials Would Rather Text Than Talk In Person

Filed Under: Chris Melore, Generation Z, millennials, talkers, talking, texting

CBS Local — Most people won’t be shocked to hear that millennials enjoy texting, but a new survey is putting a sky-high number on just how many young adults worldwide would rather text than talk to someone right next to them.

Business solutions firm LivePerson has released the results of a poll that talked to 4,000 18 to 34-year-olds across the globe to find out how much of their lives are being lived out digitally. The vast majority of millennials and younger adults (Generation Z) in England, Germany, Australia, Japan, France, and the U.S. said they’d rather talk to someone online than in person. In the United States, nearly 74 percent of respondents would rather send a text message instead of having a conversation in person.

“What we see in the research data is the phone truly becoming an extension of the self, and the platforms and apps within it— digital life— occupying more than their offline interactions,” LivePerson’s head of communication Rurik Bradbury said in the release.

The survey also found that younger people across the globe are becoming more dependent on their smart phones in both public and private settings. 62 percent said they’d rather leave their wallet at home than forget their phone. 70 percent sleep with their phone within arm’s reach and 65 percent admitted to using their mobile device while in the bathroom.

As the world moves further into the digital age, the poll found that what’s considered socially acceptable is changing too. Over 40 percent of young adults said it was appropriate to use their phone while having dinner with others. Nearly one third of millennials also believed that there was nothing wrong with stopping a conversation to answer their phone.

