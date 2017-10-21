Police Search For Gunman Spotted On Michigan State University Campus

EAST LANSING (WWJ) – Police at Michigan State University are still on the lookout for a man who was seen carrying a gun on campus late Friday night.

The man was spotted around 11:15 p.m. at the Kellogg Center on Harrison Road near Michigan Avenue with a gun in his front waistband. Police say the man was also apparently involved in an altercation with a woman at some point.

He’s described as a black male about 20-years-old with a tall, slim build and small braids or twists in his hair. He was wearing shorts and a green or gray t-shirt, and a black and white zip-up sweatshirt.

Police are also looking to speak with the woman, who is possibly a victim. She’s described as a Hispanic female about 20-years-old with a medium build. She was wearing a silver coat with silver writing on it.

Anyone with information is asked to contact campus police at 517-355-2221. Students should call 911 to report any suspicious activity.

