Record Number Attends Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) — This morning’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk hit a record-breaking number.
More than 25,000 Metro Detroiters came out to Hart Plaza for the 20th year of the American Cancer Society event. This year’s walk raised $1.2 million toward a world without breast cancer.
“Today’s event was a moving example of passion in action,” said Kerri Cross, senior manager of community events for the American Cancer Society. “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer ensures no one faces breast cancer alone by bringing the community together, funding innovative breast cancer research, promoting education and risk reduction, and providing comprehensive patient support to those who need it most.”
Since 1998, Making Strides of Detroit has raised more than $14 million.
It’s not too late to make a donation toward the cause — visit makingstrideswalk.org to help save lives.