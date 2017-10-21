Red Wings Trade Riley Sheahan To Penguins For Scott Wilson

DETROIT — The Red Wings have traded forward Riley Sheahan and a 2018 fifth round pick to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for forward Scott Wilson and a 2018 third round pick.

The Red Wings announced the move via Twitter shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday. Detroit also announced they acquired New York Rangers forward Matt Puempel in exchange for defenseman Ryan Sproul.

Sheahan has had an up and down career since the Red Wings drafted him 21st overall in the 2010 NHL Draft. He has 98 career points (38 goals and 60 assists) in 292 games with the Red Wings. He has appeared in all eight of the Red Wings’ games this year but has yet to tally a point.

Wilson, 25, has played in 106 career games — only three this season — with the Penguins. During his career he has scored 13 goals and 19 assists. He played in 78 games a year ago in helping the Penguins win their second straight Stanley Cup.

Matt Puempel has played in 79 career games in the NHL, however he has been with the Rangers AHL affiliate this season.