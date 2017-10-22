Michigan Department of Natural Resources, License Plates, Michigan, Loon, Elk

Elk To Replace Loon On Michigan Wildlife License Plates

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — An elk is replacing the common loon on Michigan wildlife license plates.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the change starts Dec. 1 and will help celebrate the 100th anniversary of the reintroduction of elk to the state.

elk license plate copy original1 Elk To Replace Loon On Michigan Wildlife License Plates

Sample of the new Elk license plate. (Photo: Michigan DNR)

Nov. 30 is the last day to buy common loon plates. Funds from the sale of elk license plates will continue to help wildlife management.

Natural Resources Wildlife Division Chief Russ Mason says the “loon license plate has had a long run, and helped to raise over $2.6 million for wildlife habitat since 2006.”

Elk disappeared from Michigan in the 1800s due to unregulated hunting and lack of habitat. Seven elk were brought in from the western United States in 1918.

