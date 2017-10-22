Fans, On-Air Talent Rip Harbaugh On Twitter Following Penn State Loss

Is Jim Harbaugh on the hot seat? That might be the case in the eyes of Michigan fans and some 97.1 The Ticket talent.
No. 2 Penn State thumped No. 19 Michigan on Saturday night, 42-13, with the Wolverines unable to contain the quarterback-running back combo of Trace McSorley and Saquon Barkley. The duo contributed for all six of Penn State’s touchdowns on Saturday, with a number of highlight reel plays.
Entering Saturday night, Michigan was allowing only 223.8 yards per game, and they hadn’t allowed more than 278 yards in any of their first six games. That wasn’t the case last night with the Nittany Lions racking up more than 500 total yards on the normally stout Michigan defense.
The loss dropped the Wolverines to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in conference play — ultimately ending Michigan’s chance at winning the Big Ten this year. The embarrassing loss and another year where Michigan won’t win the Big Ten has left fans upset, and voicing their displeasure about the program and Harbaugh.
97.1 The Ticket also received a number of calls following last night’s game and this morning calling for Harbaugh’s job with one caller even considering him “garbage.”
Saying Harbaugh — who is now 25-8 with Michigan — needs to be fired seems extremely premature and over the top, but wanting more out of a coach who has received so much hype is understandable. That was the common theme from a number of 97.1 The Ticket on-air talent and producers.
Ranging from a lack of big-time wins to being paid too much for these types of results, the anger was well noticed on Twitter last night from 97.1’s very own.
Whether it’s fans or on-air talent, it appears Harbaugh’s honeymoon in Ann Arbor is over. Some are still saying this year was supposed to be a rebuild while others were expecting results by now. Either way, the rest of this year and next year will be very critical for Harbaugh and Michigan.
The Wolverines will look to get back on track next week in a home tilt against Rutgers. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
Next week’s Michigan-Rutgers game will be a battle for 4th place in the East Division. Who would have ever thought that would be the case at the beginning of this year?