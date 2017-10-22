Fans, On-Air Talent Rip Harbaugh On Twitter Following Penn State Loss

Is Jim Harbaugh on the hot seat? That might be the case in the eyes of Michigan fans and some 97.1 The Ticket talent.

No. 2 Penn State thumped No. 19 Michigan on Saturday night, 42-13, with the Wolverines unable to contain the quarterback-running back combo of Trace McSorley and Saquon Barkley. The duo contributed for all six of Penn State’s touchdowns on Saturday, with a number of highlight reel plays.

Entering Saturday night, Michigan was allowing only 223.8 yards per game, and they hadn’t allowed more than 278 yards in any of their first six games. That wasn’t the case last night with the Nittany Lions racking up more than 500 total yards on the normally stout Michigan defense.

The loss dropped the Wolverines to 5-2 overall and 2-2 in conference play — ultimately ending Michigan’s chance at winning the Big Ten this year. The embarrassing loss and another year where Michigan won’t win the Big Ten has left fans upset, and voicing their displeasure about the program and Harbaugh.

Harbaugh made moves unrelated to football to benefit football. Now, it's time to just coach the team. No more PR bullshit. Start winning. — Dan Taylor (@DTaylor2MI) October 22, 2017

Jim Harbaugh seat gotta be starting to warm up — E.Bennett (@Its_What_Ev) October 22, 2017

Run moron harbaugh out of the state — feedthetrolls682 (@Exeaglefan68) October 22, 2017

Man, people are just DESTROYING Jim Harbaugh today like jackals. The season now all comes down to one game: Ohio State. — College Sports Only (@OfficialCSO) October 22, 2017

James Franklin has made PSU an elite team in year 4. Started with absolutely nothing. Harbaugh relying on the "wait til next year" approach. — Stephen Hess (@swh_25) October 22, 2017

can we go ahead and call Harbaugh one of the most overrated college coaches yet? — Eric Thompson (@EThomp21) October 22, 2017

97.1 The Ticket also received a number of calls following last night’s game and this morning calling for Harbaugh’s job with one caller even considering him “garbage.”

Saying Harbaugh — who is now 25-8 with Michigan — needs to be fired seems extremely premature and over the top, but wanting more out of a coach who has received so much hype is understandable. That was the common theme from a number of 97.1 The Ticket on-air talent and producers.

Ranging from a lack of big-time wins to being paid too much for these types of results, the anger was well noticed on Twitter last night from 97.1’s very own.

Still furious….Harbaugh is 0-7 in all the big games #Michigan has played since he took over & that doesn't count Utah. SIMPLY UNACCEPTABLE — Dan Leach (@DanLeach971) October 22, 2017

Unacceptable for Michigan’s offense to be THIS bad in year 3 of Harbaugh!! Ridiculous. — Mike Sullivan (@MikeSullivan) October 22, 2017

Michigan has been outplayed AND outcoached. Nobody is saying fire Harbaugh. Relax. But criticism is definitely warranted! No big wins. — Mike Sullivan (@MikeSullivan) October 22, 2017

9 million dollars sure doesn't buy what it used to. Poor, poor fans…rich coach though. — Jeff Riger (@riger1984) October 22, 2017

IT'S YEAR FREAKING 3 FOR HARBAUGH! KID GLOVES ARE OFF..HE HAS TO ANSWER FOR THIS ABSOLUTE ABSURDITY..NO EXCUSES. DO MEYER/SABAN/MD MAKE THEM — Dan Leach (@DanLeach971) October 22, 2017

Whether it’s fans or on-air talent, it appears Harbaugh’s honeymoon in Ann Arbor is over. Some are still saying this year was supposed to be a rebuild while others were expecting results by now. Either way, the rest of this year and next year will be very critical for Harbaugh and Michigan.

The Wolverines will look to get back on track next week in a home tilt against Rutgers. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

Next week’s Michigan-Rutgers game will be a battle for 4th place in the East Division. Who would have ever thought that would be the case at the beginning of this year?