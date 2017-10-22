Kalamazoo, Fire, Fireworks

Kalamazoo House Burns After Fireworks Are Lit On Porch

Filed Under: fire, fireworks, Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO (WWJ) — A home in western Michigan has burned after fireworks were lit on the porch.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports that the blaze was reported this morning in Kalamazoo and took several hours to put out. It took reportedly 15 Kalamazoo public safety officers and two fire trucks to put out the fire.

An authority in Kalamazoo said the porch had fireworks exploding all over the place with all kinds of colors. No one was inside the house and authorities had not determined if the fireworks were lit by someone who lived at the home.

No injuries were reported. The home’s owner reported there were a couple hundred pounds of fireworks inside.

The incident remains under investigation.

