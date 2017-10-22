Police Look For Missing Man In Washtenaw County

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP (WWJ) — The search continues this weekend for a missing Washtenaw County man who hasn’t been seen since Saturday afternoon.
The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Kevin Lada, who walked away from his home in Superior Township yesterday around 1 p.m.
He was later seen around 6 p.m. near the rail road tracks in the area of Superior Road and First Street. Authorities say they are concerned given Lada’s medical and mental health issues.
Lada is described as 45 years old, 5-foot 11, medium build with a red/brownish buzz cut. He was wearing camouflage coat, black shirt and black pants when he was last seen.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-994-2911.