97.1 The Ticket – Gameday Uncensored, Plus A Tailgate Party

Gameday Uncensored Tailgate Party

Lot Y – 200 Madison | October 29, 2017 | 5:30 pm – 8:30 pm

Click here for directions

It’s fall and that means football … and it means 97.1 The Ticket will bring you all the hottest inside action on the NFL and the Lions. Our Gameday Uncensored broadcasts are happening Sundays at MusicTown Detroit inside Hockeytown. We’ll be in the heart of all the sports action in the new CBS Radio remote studio inside District Detroit.

Tune in at 4 p.m. for Caputo and Edwards and 6 p.m. for Mike Valenti for the rest of the football season.

As part of Gameday Uncensored, 97.1 The Ticket is hosting Gameday Uncensored Tailgate Party on Sunday, October 29 from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. in Olympia Entertainment Lot Y, which is located at 200 Madison between E. Grand River and John R, across the street from the Detroit Athletic Club. Admission to the Gameday Uncensored Tailgate Party is FREE to the public.

For those going to the game, this is the place to be.

For starters, the first 40 Superior Buick GMC vehicles park in the lot for free. All that is required is a Superior Buick GMC license plate holder or Superior Buick GMC sticker on the car. It’s that easy thanks to Superior Buick GMC. Tailgaters parking are able to bring their own tailgate set-ups, food, drinks and games. And if you don’t have a license plate holder stop by Superior Buick GMC in Dearborn to pick one up! While at the event, attendees can stop by the Superior Buick GMC car display and register to win a 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT truck worth over $47,000.

Miller Lite is sponsoring the Miller Lite Tailgate Challenge to find the best tailgate in Detroit. During each Gameday Uncensored Tailgate Party, four groups will compete with the weekly winners going head-to-head on December 16 to determine who has the ultimate Detroit tailgate. If you think you are up for the challenge click here to enter!

Kowalski Sausage will be sampling their delicious products each week. The Ticket Street Team and Ticket Chicks will be on-site with interactive games and 98.7 AMP Radio’s DJ Pigpen will be providing the music.

Gameday Uncensored is brought to you by Miller Lite, Kowalski, Priority Health, Tubby’s Sub Shop and your station for sports …97.1 The Ticket .