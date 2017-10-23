Charges Expected Against 5 In Death Of Man Struck By Rock On Freeway

GENNESEE COUNTY (WWJ) – The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office plans to charge five teenagers in connection with the death of a man who was killed by a rock thrown on I-75.
Prosecutor David Leyton says all five of the teens will be charged as adults. They will each face one count of second-degree murder and six felony counts of malicious destruction of property.
The charges stem from the October 18 incident that killed 32-year-old Kenneth White of Mt. Morris. Leyton said the teens acted knowing that death would be the likely result of their actions.
They range in age from 15 to 17.
Police say White was riding in a vehicle that night when he was struck by “a very large rock” thrown from the Dodge Road overpass in Vienna Township.