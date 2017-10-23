Coleman Young II On Duggan, Race Relations And Motor City On ‘Michigan Matters’ Web Exclusive

By CBS Detroit

With only days left in the race for Mayor of Detroit, challenger State Sen. Coleman A Young II talked up his vision for the city and elaborated on the state of race relations in an exclusive web-only CBS 62 “Michigan Matters” interview.

Young is the son of former Detroit Mayor Coleman A. Young, who was the first African American to be elected to the office.

Young, 35, is running against incumbent Mayor Mike Duggan in the Nov. 7 election.

Young said he would sue the state if successful in getting revenues that were owed to the Motor City.

He added auto insurance rates were out of control in Detroit and he would sue the insurance companies to lower rates too.

Young talked about his time in Lansing and the divisive political climate.

Young talked with Carol Cain, CBS 62 Senior Producer of “Michigan Matters,” in the web-exclusive interview.

You can also hear from Young and Mike Duggan as they took turns in the hot seat to answer questions from Carol Cain in an exclusive broadcast of “Michigan Matters” which aired Oct. 22 on CBS 62.