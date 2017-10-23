Detroit Pistons And Henry Ford Health System Break Ground On State-Of-The-Art Training, Rehabilitation And Sports Medicine Complex

DETROIT – Today, the Detroit Pistons and Henry Ford Health System broke ground on a state-of-the-art training, rehabilitation and sports medicine complex in the New Center area of Detroit.

The multi-discipline Henry Ford – Detroit Pistons Performance Center, scheduled to open during the summer of 2019, will house a new training facility and corporate headquarters for the NBA franchise; include a comprehensive sports medicine, treatment and rehabilitation facility managed by the health system; and incorporate public spaces available for community relations activation, networking receptions and team hosted events.

“As a training facility, this will give us an edge, providing Stan and our players with the most advanced technology available to maximize their performance,” said Pistons Owner Tom Gores. “But when you look at the whole development and the unique partnership with Henry Ford, it’s so much more. We are bringing more jobs into the city and creating another catalyst for additional investment. It will be another cornerstone in the revitalization of this community.”

It's going to be our new home. Take a look at what the Henry Ford -Detroit Pistons Performance Center will look like. @HenryFordNews pic.twitter.com/LeQ1fOjUJp — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) October 23, 2017

Gores said the project is expected to attract more partners, with new announcements to come in the weeks and months ahead.

Built on a parcel owned by Henry Ford one block north of its corporate offices and approximately two miles north of the new Little Caesars Arena, the facility will be a trendsetter in the NBA with basketball training facilities and corporate office space directly connected to a newly developed, multi-faceted, and comprehensive sports medicine center. The performance center will house an estimated 175,000 square feet of the most-up-to-date basketball training equipment while a short walk will allow seamless accessibility for players and team medical practitioners providing injury diagnosis and rehabilitative treatment.

“We are honored to become the official healthcare provider for the Detroit Pistons and partner with them on this wonderful investment in our community,” said Wright L. Lassiter III, president and CEO of Henry Ford Health System. “Whether it’s a professional athlete, or, any of our patients, we know how vital it is to treat the whole person, and that’s what makes our ‘team medicine’ approach so unique.”

The new Henry Ford – Detroit Pistons Performance Center will create additional construction-related jobs in the short-term and provide future economic impact for Detroit by way of city income tax and property tax revenues generated by the organization’s relocation of business and basketball operations to the city.

Bringing business and basketball together in one building also presents exciting opportunities for the community and the new performance center will be designed in a way that allows for community access. The facility will serve as a hub for fitness, health and nutrition programming through the Detroit Pistons Fit and annual NBA Fit Week programming. Youth basketball clinics and Pistons Academy basketball programs will be hosted throughout the year. Additionally, a spacious lobby and public access locations will be designed to support team hosted private events, receptions and community networking activities.