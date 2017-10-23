Detroit Police Officer Injured In Woodward Avenue Crash

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit police officer has been injured in a crash at Woodward Ave. and 7 Mile Road, early Monday.
Police confirmed the crash before 7 a.m., telling WWJ Newsradio 950 the officer involved was taken by EMS to Sinai Grace Hospital. It’s unclear at this point how serious injuries the injuries might be.
The cause of the crash, as well as who else was involved, is also unknown at this time.
Police remain on the scene investigating.
WWJ is working to gather more details. Stay tuned during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s.