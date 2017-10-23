Former Student Charged In Connection With Racist Graffiti At EMU

YPSILANTI (WWJ) – A 29-year-old man is arraigned in connection with vandalism that took place at Eastern Michigan University.

Eddie Curlin has been charged with malicious destruction of property, identity theft, and using computers to commit a crime. They stem from several incidents last year — hate and racist messages were spray painted on walls and in a men’s restroom.

Curlin, a former student at EMU, is currently serving a one to five year sentence on an unrelated charge of receiving and concealing stolen property.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch