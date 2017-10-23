Former Student Charged In Connection With Racist Graffiti At EMU

YPSILANTI (WWJ) – A 29-year-old man is arraigned in connection with vandalism that took place at Eastern Michigan University.
Eddie Curlin has been charged with malicious destruction of property, identity theft, and using computers to commit a crime. They stem from several incidents last year — hate and racist messages were spray painted on walls and in a men’s restroom.
Curlin, a former student at EMU, is currently serving a one to five year sentence on an unrelated charge of receiving and concealing stolen property.