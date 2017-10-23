Justice Denies Request To Restore Aaron Hernandez Conviction

Filed Under: Aaron Hernandez
NORTH ATTLEBORO, MA - AUGUST 22: Aaron Hernandez is escorted into Attleboro District Court prior to his hearing on August 22, 2013 in North Attleboro, Massachusetts. Former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez has been indicted on a first-degree murder charge for the death of Odin Lloyd. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) — A justice on Massachusetts’ highest court has denied prosecutors’ request to reinstate the murder conviction of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez.

The conviction in the 2013 fatal shooting of Odin Lloyd was voided by a Superior Court judge in May because Hernandez killed himself in prison. Under Massachusetts legal principle, courts typically erase the convictions of defendants who die before their direct appeals can be heard.

Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn III in July filed an appeal with a single justice of the Supreme Judicial Court, saying erasing the conviction would undermine the public’s trust in jury verdicts.

In a brief ruling issued Friday, Justice David Lowy said Quinn’s request is “exercised only in exceptional circumstances.”

Quinn’s office did not immediately return a call for comment Monday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

