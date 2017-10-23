Madison Heights Man Found With 60-Plus Cats Faces Felony Cruelty Charge

MADISON HEIGHTS (WWJ) – A Madison Heights man found with five-dozen cats in his house has been charged with animal cruelty.

An investigation by the Madison Heights Police Department’s Animal Control Officer is ongoing into what authorities are calling “a cat hoarding situation” at the home of 58-year-old Steven Kwasiborski.

Police say they were called earlier this month to Hecht Street in Madison Heights by a tipster who reported a strong odor emanating from the residence where Kwasiborski lives with his son.

When police came back with a search warrant on October 19, they found more than 60 cats inside in “extremely poor condition.” Many of the cats were flea-infested, police said, and several — including some kittens — were already dead.

Kwasiborski was arrested at the scene and arraigned Saturday on one felony count of abandoning/cruelty to 10 or more animals. This charge carries with it a possible penalty of up to four years in prison, $5,000 fine, up to 500 hours of community service, or a combination.

Kwasiborski posted a 20,000 cash/surety bond, was released and now awaits a pre-exam conference set for November 1.

As for the cats, the Madison Heights Police Department is coordinating with the Oakland County Animal Shelter to remove the animals from the premises. Each cat will be checked by a veterinarian.

Some of the cats will be adoptable, police said, and they’ll be working to find rescue facilities that will accept some of the animals.

Anyone involved with an animal rescue group that may be able to take some of the cats should call the Madison Heights Animal Shelter at 248-837-2784.