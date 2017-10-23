Meijer Recalls Variety Of Produce Items Due To Possible Listeria Contamination

DETROIT (WWJ) – Meijer is recalling more than 30 of its store brand packaged produce item due to possible listeria contamination.

The retailer say the vegetable products — sold in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin — are sold in plastic containers or foam trays with printed labels, including vegetable trays, cauliflower, broccoli, asparagus and salads.

Customers are being instructed not to eat these items and to either return them to any Meijer store for a full refund or to throw them away.

The following items are included in the recall:

Store Made Vegetable Tray (UPC 2-20186-00000-1)

Store Made Vegetable Tray (UPC 2-20185-00000-2)

MP Broccoli Florets 3-Pound Bag (PLU 0-04548-3)

MP Cauliflower Florets 3-Pound Bag (PLU 0-04566-7)

Cauliflower Florets (EDI) (UPC 0-71651-90384-2)

Cauliflower Florets (UPC 0-71651-90384-2)

Broccoli Florets (UPC 0-72668-20001-6)

Mom Salad Rotini Mozzarella Medley ITB (UPC 2-13760-00000-9)

Mom Salad Rotini Mozzarella Medley (UPC 2-17879-00000-4)

FR Asparagus Spears (UPC 2-19106-00000-9)

FR Asparagus Spears with Garlic Parmesan (UPC 2-19489-00000-9)

Mom Salad Rotini Mozzarella Medley G&G (UPC 2-19744-00000-3)

FR Brussels Sprouts Slices (UPC 2-20782-00000-9)

Zucchini and Squash Combo (UPC 2-20785-00000-6)

Zucchini Squash (UPC 2-20786-00000-5)

FR Mixed Pepper Blend (UPC 2-20787-00000-4)

Scale Cauliflower Florets PLU 4566 (UPC 2-21233-00000-5)

Scale Broccoli Florets PLU 4548 (UPC 2-21234-00000-4)

FR Vegetable Party Tray Large (UPC 2-22077-00000-8)

FR Vegetable Party Tray Medium (UPC 2-22098-00000-1)

Sharable autumn harvest salad (UPC 71373353863)

Broccoli florets (UPC 22952300000)

FR Vegetable Tray with Hummus (UPC 2-22091-00000-8)

FR Vegetable Party Tray Small (UPC 2-22097-00000-2)

FR Vegetable Party Tray Large (UPC 2-22099-00000-0)

FR Pre-Packaged Broccoli Florets (UPC 2-29523-00000-1)

FR Pre-Packaged Cauliflower Florets (UPC 2-29524-00000-0)

FR Pre-Packaged Caul/Broc Florets (UPC 2-29525-00000-9)

Cauli Florets (7.99 3-Pound Bag) (UPC 7-08820-24604-1)

Cauliflower Florets (EDI) (UPC 7-16519-00356-1)

MP Broccoli Florets 3-Pound Bag (UPC 7-16519-01015-6)

MP Cauliflower Florets (UPC 7-16519-03849-5)

MP Cauliflower Florets (EDI) (UPC 7-16519-03871-6)

Vegetable Party Tray Small (UPC 7-19283-76392-1)

Vegetable Party Tray Medium (UPC 7-19283-76409-6)

Vegetable Party Tray Large (UPC 7-19283-76412-6)

Fiesta Tray with Hummus (UPC 2-20582-00000)

Small Hummus Tray (UPC 2-22091-00000)

These items were sold September 27, 2017 through October 20, 2017.

Meijer launched the recall after it received notice of a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination from Mann Packing, a Meijer supplier based in Salinas, Calif. that sources the Meijer branded produce items. No illnesses have been reported to date, according to the company.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women. Symptoms can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall should contact Meijer at 800-543-3704 anytime, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Those with questions or concerns about their health are urged to call a doctor.