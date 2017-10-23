MSU Survey: College Graduates Entering One Of The Longest Sustained Periods Of Job Growth

EAST LANSING (WWJ) – Graduates should have a good chance of finding a job once they are out of college.

The Michigan State Recruiting Trend survey of businesses across the nation shows that hiring is expected to increase 20 percent because companies are growing and there is job turn over.

Director of the Collegiate Employment Research Institute and author of the survey, Phil Gardner, says graduates will enter one of the longest sustained periods of job growth, which puts them at an advantage.

Gardner says there should be no complaints about getting jobs — he says if students aren’t ready — they are going to get passed over.

One way students can increase opportunites to be hired is through internships notes Gardner.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch