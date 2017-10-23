MSU Survey: College Graduates Entering One Of The Longest Sustained Periods Of Job Growth

EAST LANSING (WWJ) – Graduates should have a good chance of finding a job once they are out of college.
The Michigan State Recruiting Trend survey of businesses across the nation shows that hiring is expected to increase 20 percent because companies are growing and there is job turn over.
Director of the Collegiate Employment Research Institute and author of the survey, Phil Gardner, says graduates will enter one of the longest sustained periods of job growth, which puts them at an advantage.
Gardner says there should be no complaints about getting jobs — he says if students aren’t ready — they are going to get passed over.
One way students can increase opportunites to be hired is through internships notes Gardner.