Feds: Pair Caught With 22 Lbs. Of Cocaine In Luggage At Metro Airport

DETROIT (WWJ) – Two people are facing federal charges after a large stash of cocaine was allegedly found in their luggage at Detroit Metro Airport.
Investigators say a dog with a DEA K9 team sniffed out the drugs in suitcases checked by Maurice Deshunte Boraders and his companion, Macy Kissy Hood.
According to federal court documents, Boraders and Hood took a red-eye flight from Los Angeles, California to arrive at Metro Airport at 6:30 a.m. Friday. In their luggage officers found several brick-shaped objects that appeared to be kilogram bundles of cocaine.
In total, court records state, the pair was transporting 10 kilograms, or just over 22 pounds of the illegal drug.
Both suspects have criminal histories, including a drug conviction for Hood in 2003. At the time of his arrest, Boraders was on parole for an armed robbery in Hamtramck in 2002. Records show he also served prison time for a weapons conviction in Warren in 2008.
Boraders made an initial court appearance before Magistrate Judge Elizabeth A. Stafford in Detroit last Friday at which time he was charged with conspiracy to possess and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. He will be back for a preliminary examination scheduled for November 3.
Court date information for Hood was not immediately available.