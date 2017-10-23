Police Conducting Special Ops Training In Plymouth Today

PLYMOUTH TWP. (WWJ) – Authorities want the public to know not to worry if they spot armed officers in Plymouth Township on Monday.
Police will be conducting SWAT training in an around a vacant building near the corner of West Ann Arbor Road and Lilley Road between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. on October 23. Officers will be wearing tactical gear and carrying simulated weapons, according to police.
The officers are training as part of Western Wayne Special Operations, a consortium of police departments in neighboring communities.
Police say if you see them, don’t be alarmed and don’t call 911. There is no active situation.