State Police Investigating Series of Suspicious Fires In Monroe County

RAISINVILLE TWP. (WWJ) – An arson investigation is underway in Monroe County after police say several fires were set outside homes.
Michigan State Police say wood piles and lawn furniture were intentionally set ablaze early Sunday morning in backyards in the Raisin Ridge Manufactured Home Community as well as on Aberdeen Lane in Raisinville Township, west of Monroe.
No injuries were reported and no suspects have been described.
Investigators are asking residents to review any home security video and contact State Police if they have information that could help with the investigation.
People who live in the area are urged to call 911 if they see any suspicious people or activity in the area.