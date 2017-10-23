Police Seek Credit Card Thief Who Spent $6K At Westland Stores

WESTLAND (WWJ) – Westland police are looking for tips from the public to identify a man accused of stealing credit cards to purchase more than $6,000 or merchandise.
According to police, the victim’s car was broken into in Wixom and the cards were stolen.
The victim later discovered that, on September 21, multiple unauthorized charges had been made on the stolen cards at various stores in Westland.
The subject, whose was caught on security camera in one of the stores, is believed to have been driving a silver or gray vehicle.
No further details about the crime were produced by police, who released photo of the man and the suspect vehicle on Monday.
Anyone who can identify the suspect or who has any information about this crime is asked to call the Westland Police Department at 734-722-9600, or Detective Gazdecki directly at 734-467-3150.