Police Seek Tips To Find Missing 16-Year-Old Troy Girl

TROY (WWJ) – Troy police are looking for tips from the public to locate a missing 16-year-old girl.
Delaney Schuh was last seen sometime on Sunday, October 22, in Troy — and police believe she may be traveling by bus to California.
Schuh is described as approximately 5’7” tall and 140 pounds. She may have recently changed her appearance, according to police, but was last seen with brown eyes and long blond hair. There is information that Schuh may have cut her hair short as of Monday morning, and that she may be wearing contact lenses to change the color of her eyes.
Police added that she may be going by the name “Heidi Kay.”
No further details about her disappearance have been released.
Anyone who may have seen this missing teen or who has any information about her whereabouts is asked to call Troy police at 248-524-3477.