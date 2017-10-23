I-696 Closed In Both Directions After Semi Jackknifes

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – An accident involving a semi-truck has closed I-696 in both directions during Monday rush hour.
Traffic is effected on both sides of the freeway.
“There was a report earlier of at least one injury– it sounds like there might be more than one thing going on over there,” said Lt. Joseph Brodeur with Michigan State Police.
MDOT says the semi was heading westbound when it went off the road. The accident closed westbound I-696 at Greenfield and eastbound at Southfield road.’
No time frame on when the freeway will reopen.
