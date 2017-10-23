AAA: Statewide Average Gas Prices Rise 6 Cents In Past Week

DEARBORN (WWJ/AP) – There’s been a jump in the price at the pump. AAA Michigan says gas prices statewide have risen by about 6 cents per gallon in the past week.

The Dearborn-based auto club says early Monday the average price for self-serve regular unleaded gasoline was about $2.59 per gallon. That’s about 45 cents more than at the same point last year.

Michigan’s lowest average price was about $2.50 per gallon in the Marquette area. It’s the second-consecutive week that the area had the lowest price. The highest was about $2.63 per gallon in the Jackson area.

The Detroit-area’s average rose about 7 cents to $2.57 per gallon. (AAA Michigan surveys daily fuel prices at 2,800 gas stations across the state).

According to GasBuddy.com, the best deal in metro Detroit Monday morning could be found at the 76 station located at Gratiot Ave. and Sterritt St. in Detroit. At around 8 a.m., they were charging $2.19 a gallon for regular gas. In the suburbs the best deal was at the Clark station at West Rd. and Grange in Trenton, at $2.15 a gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in metro Detroit Monday morning was $3.39 a gallon for regular at the BP at 9201 Middlebelt Rd. and Wick near Metro Airport in Romulus.

