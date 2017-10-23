CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
UNC: Point Guard Joel Berry II Out 4 weeks With Broken Hand

Filed Under: Joel Berry, North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina point guard Joel Berry II will miss about four weeks after suffering a broken bone in his right hand.

The school announced Berry’s injury Monday but didn’t provide details on how Berry was hurt. The reigning national champion’s opener is less than three weeks away, coming Nov. 10 against Northern Iowa.

Berry averaged 14.7 points last season. He was named the Final Four’s Most Outstanding Player after scoring 22 points in the win against Gonzaga for the program’s sixth NCAA championship. That also made him only the seventh player to score at least 20 points in consecutive national-title games dating to UNC’s 2016 loss to Villanova.

Berry’s injury could mean sophomore Seventh Woods or freshman Jalek Felton see more time at the point until the senior’s return.
More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

