U-M Professor Calls Out Class For Browser History, Including Search For $240 Worth Of Turtlenecks [PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens

Even though I’m not a fan of the football or basketball teams at the University of Michigan, that doesn’t mean I don’t respect the students who go to the school.

Never would I have qualified to be a student there and I will fully admit that.

I do have at least one thing in common with some Michigan students, however: We search for the same silly stuff online.

According to independent.co.uk:

A university professor publicly shamed his students by publishing a complete list of the class’s internet browsing history. Entitled “Things I Noticed EARTH 222/ENVIRON 232 Students Doing During Class”, the disgruntled academic used a Powerpoint slide to demonstrate that his charges were not paying attention during the Earth 222 lectures.

My GSIs recorded all the things they caught students doing in lecture over the semester 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nvvhYAMaa0 — Tahany (@TahanyAls) April 17, 2017

During this professor’s class people were searching “buying $240 worth of turtlenecks,” “pornography,” “Chinese rap videos,” “cat videos” as well as many other dumb things that the students, much like myself, search for on a daily basis.

Do you think the professor was in the right for looking at his students’ search histories and publicly posting this? Personally I think it’s funny that the kids weren’t smart enough to realize the professor had the tools to do it.