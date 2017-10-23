Winless Browns Shaken By Injury To Star Tackle Joe Thomas

Filed Under: cleveland browns, Joe Thomas

By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are awaiting tests on Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas, whose season may be over because of a triceps injury.

Thomas was hurt during the third quarter of Sunday’s overtime loss to Tennessee, ending his streak of consecutive snaps at 10,363. He had been on the field for every offensive play of his career since 2007 before an injury that left teammates, fans and Titans players shaken.

Thomas was undergoing an MRI on Monday. The team is concerned he may have torn his triceps, an injury requiring months of recovery.

The 10-time Pro Bowler is one of the best players in Cleveland history. His injury is just one of many issues for the winless Browns. Coach Hue Jackson is now 1-22 in two seasons and he’s spent the past few weeks switching quarterbacks.
___
More AP NFL: http://pro32.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch