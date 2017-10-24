Best Unique Soup Spots In Detroit

By Liz Parker
Winter will soon be upon us, and sooner or later, you’re going to want to venture out for a nice, hot cup of soup. Staples like tomato and chicken noodle are great, but where can locals find off-the-wall, tasty soup dishes that they can’t find anywhere else? Check out this list for the best places in the area to find unique soup dishes.
Papa Joe’s Gourmet Marketplace
34244 Woodward Ave.
Birmingham, MI 48009
(248) 723-9400
www.papajoesmarket.com
Papa Joe’s has a few locations, but at its Birmingham and Rochester locations, they provide a Soup of the Day, which has a few options to choose from, and can be found on its website. Previous Soups of the Day have included Ham & Cheddar, Chicken Rizzo, Vegan Garden Vegetable, Manhattan Seafood Chowder, White Bean Chicken, and Loaded Baked Potato, among others. The website is updated daily, and the Rochester location can be found on Rochester Rd. near the corner of Rochester and Tienken.
120 W. Congress St.
(313) 963-9565
(313) 963-4871
www.lunchtimeglobal.com/home
Lunchtime Global is a soup and sandwich place that changes its soup menu daily, and the current menu can always be found on its website. Past soup choices have included Spicy Cajun Chicken and Rice, White Chicken Lasagna, Chipotle Seafood Chowder, Cheesy Veggie and Rice Chowder, The Italian Lady, Green Chile Chicken Chowder, Vegan Potato Corn Chowder, Vegan White Bean and Mushroom Chili, and more. You can choose from a cup of soup ($2.95), to a bowl ($4.49), to a quart ($7.95), as well. Lunchtime Global’s soups are always made fresh daily.
24436 Van Dyke Ave.
(586) 757-7575
2990 Yemans St.
Hamtramck, MI 48212
www.polishvillagecafe.us
If you’re in the mood for some Polish food, Hamtramck is definitely the place to go, and Polish Village has an interesting variety of soups on its menu. Try the dill pickle soup, which is what the restaurant is known for. If dill isn’t your thing, it also offers beet, kielbasa, cabbage, and mushroom soups, as well, ranging from $2.50 for a cup to $3 for a bowl. If you want to be particularly adventurous, try a cup of the Czarnina (duck blood soup), for $3.75, or the Flaczki (tripe) for $3.25.
