Best Unique Soup Spots In Detroit

Winter will soon be upon us, and sooner or later, you’re going to want to venture out for a nice, hot cup of soup. Staples like tomato and chicken noodle are great, but where can locals find off-the-wall, tasty soup dishes that they can’t find anywhere else? Check out this list for the best places in the area to find unique soup dishes.

Papa Joe’s Gourmet Marketplace

34244 Woodward Ave.

Birmingham, MI 48009

(248) 723-9400

www.papajoesmarket.com

Papa Joe’s has a few locations, but at its Birmingham and Rochester locations, they provide a Soup of the Day, which has a few options to choose from, and can be found on its website. Previous Soups of the Day have included Ham & Cheddar, Chicken Rizzo, Vegan Garden Vegetable, Manhattan Seafood Chowder, White Bean Chicken, and Loaded Baked Potato, among others. The website is updated daily, and the Rochester location can be found on Rochester Rd. near the corner of Rochester and Tienken.

Green Room Salad Bar

120 W. Congress St.

Detroit, MI 48226

(313) 963-9565

The Green Room Salad Bar is located in downtown Detroit, and although it doesn’t have a website, it posts its Soup of the Day specials on its Facebook page daily. There are a lot of vegetarian options, including Black Bean & Lentil, Tomato Cheese Tortellini, Jalapeno Potato Cheddar, and Roasted Corn Chowder; there are also more standard soups such as Turkey Chili and Lobster Bisque. Green Room also has sandwiches, provided by the local Lunch Box Deli, and it’s open from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily.

Lunchtime Global

First National Building

660 Woodward Ave.

Lunchtime Global is a soup and sandwich place that changes its soup menu daily, and the current menu can always be found on its website. Past soup choices have included Spicy Cajun Chicken and Rice, White Chicken Lasagna, Chipotle Seafood Chowder, Cheesy Veggie and Rice Chowder, The Italian Lady, Green Chile Chicken Chowder, Vegan Potato Corn Chowder, Vegan White Bean and Mushroom Chili, and more. You can choose from a cup of soup ($2.95), to a bowl ($4.49), to a quart ($7.95), as well. Lunchtime Global’s soups are always made fresh daily.

Te Roma

24436 Van Dyke Ave.

Center Line, MI 48015

(586) 757-7575

Te Roma, which is located in Center Line, near 10 Mile Road, has a unique soup menu, which can be found on its Facebook page . Options include Beefy Mac, Bean & Bacon, Cabbage & Kielbasa, Chicken Dumpling, French Onion, and more standard fare like Chicken Noodle and Chili, and you can order soup as a side with its sandwiches. The restaurant is open 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. every day, except for 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Sundays.

Polish Village Cafe

2990 Yemans St.

Hamtramck, MI 48212

If you’re in the mood for some Polish food, Hamtramck is definitely the place to go, and Polish Village has an interesting variety of soups on its menu. Try the dill pickle soup, which is what the restaurant is known for. If dill isn’t your thing, it also offers beet, kielbasa, cabbage, and mushroom soups, as well, ranging from $2.50 for a cup to $3 for a bowl. If you want to be particularly adventurous, try a cup of the Czarnina (duck blood soup), for $3.75, or the Flaczki (tripe) for $3.25.

