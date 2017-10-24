Dodgers Leave Ex-Tiger Granderson Off World Series Roster

By: Will Burchfield

Tigers fans hoping to see Justin Verlander and Curtis Granderson square off in the Fall Classic won’t get their wish.

The Dodgers on Tuesday announced their 25-man roster for the World Series, and Granderson isn’t on it.

Granderson played in both the NLDS and NLCS, but went just 1-15 with eight strikeouts. Acquired via trade from the Mets in August, he hit .161 with seven home runs and 12 RBI over 36 regular season games.

The Dodgers were hoping for a power surge out of Granderson, but he wasn’t able to supply it. His stint on his new team stands in stark contrast to that of Verlander, who’s been the best pitcher in baseball since the Astros traded for him on Aug. 31.

Granderson and Verlander were teammates for parts of five seasons in Detroit from 2005 to 2009. At World Series media day on Monday, Granderson called Verlander “one of the most competitive guys I’ve ever played with or against.”

The last time the two squared off was on Aug. 20 when Granderson, in his second game as a Dodger, homered off Verlander to break up a potential no-hitter. The Tigers won the game, 6-1.

Granderson was essentially displaced on the Dodgers’ World Series roster by All-Star shortstop Corey Seager, who was sidelined for the NLCS with a back injury. If the Dodgers win it all, Granderson, 36, will still be awarded a World Series ring.

Game 1 between the Dodgers and the Astros is Tuesday night in Los Angeles.